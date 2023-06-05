Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 5, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Austin this summer.

The Moody Center announced Chappelle is making a stop in Austin on July 14, and tickets go on sale Monday at 5 p.m.

Chappelle’s Austin date is one of several Texas shows this summer. Chappelle is also going to perform in June and July in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Currently, his only other scheduled show, aside from the Texas dates, is Monday, June 5, at San Francisco’s Punch Line Comedy Club.

Dave Chappelle in Austin

Chappelle recorded a Netflix special “Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits” at the Moody Theatre in 2017.

He also performed with Joe Rogan in a series of shows in January 2021 at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater.