¡Dale! Pitbull’s coming to Cedar Park in February

MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 05: Pitbull performs on stage at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at American Airlines Arena on November 5, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pitbull, the prominent Miami musician also known as “Mr. Worldwide,” is set to perform at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park Feb. 23.

His other 2020 tour stops include El Paso and Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Mr. Worldwide’s latest album, “Libertad 548,” is an ode to his father, who brought Cubans to the United States during the Mariel Boatlift in 1980.

The album, which dropped in September, features a host of other artists, including Ne-Yo, Becky G and even Blake Shelton.

Tickets for Pitbull’s Cedar Park show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.