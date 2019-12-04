¡Dale! Pitbull’s coming to Cedar Park in February

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pitbull, the prominent Miami musician also known as “Mr. Worldwide,” is set to perform at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park Feb. 23.
His other 2020 tour stops include El Paso and Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Mr. Worldwide’s latest album, “Libertad 548,” is an ode to his father, who brought Cubans to the United States during the Mariel Boatlift in 1980.
The album, which dropped in September, features a host of other artists, including Ne-Yo, Becky G and even Blake Shelton.
Tickets for Pitbull’s Cedar Park show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Libertad 548 represents the amount of people my father, Armando Sr, led to freedom in the 1980 Mariel Boatlift. The cover is a photo of him at this time; I was born months later. The best gift he & my mother ever gave me was freedom.#Libertad548 out now! https://t.co/NOoJONUCOu pic.twitter.com/jUNIJufgFE— Pitbull (@pitbull) September 27, 2019