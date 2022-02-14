Country music legends George Strait and Willie Nelson star in Super Bowl ads

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Amarillo by Morning” but don’t forget the snacks. The King of Country music packed some snacks for a trip to space.

George Strait entered the “Texas Space Race” by starring in a Super Bowl LVI commercial for Texas grocer H-E-B. Not everyone in the country got to see the ad, unless you live in the Lone Star State.

In the highly-televised spot called “Mission Critical,” Strait plays a space cowboy astronaut who holds up a rocket, because he’s missing important supplies — the snacks!

A car speeds through the launch field located “Somewhere in Texas.” The driver gets out wearing a red H-E-B polo, carrying a bag of snacks. He walks the order up to the ship to deliver it to George.

“We can’t orbit on an empty stomach,” Strait responds as he gets the order.

That’s not all. Strait shows up again with a guitar and offers song requests during blast off. Both H-E-B and Strait hail from the San Antonio area.

In addition to Strait, Willie Nelson also starred in a spot for Skechers.

“I fought for the legalization of the one thing that can bring comfort to millions: Skechers,” the 88-year-old says in the PSA-style commercial. “You see, Skechers shouldn’t be illegal.”

The singer is no stranger to championing for something he believes in. He’s known for pushing for decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana.