Country music group Lady Antebellum changing its name to Lady A due to slavery association

(L-R) Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform onstage during the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KXAN) — Country music group Lady Antebellum posted a lengthy message Thursday on Twitter to its fans explaining why they are changing their name.

The group will now be known as Lady A, and group members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood say they are “regretful and embarrassed” they didn’t consider the word’s association to events before the Civil War, particularly slavery.

“We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day,” the group wrote in a tweet. “Now, blind spots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed.”

They originally used the word antebellum because the band took its first photos in front of an antebellum-style home, they said. They formed the band 14 years ago.

“As musicians, it reminded us of all the music in the South that influenced us,” the group said. “But we are regretful and embarrassed we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery.”

The group went on to say they are “sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or undervalued.”

The group addressed a common question they are getting about the name change.

“We can make no excuse for the lateness of this realization,” they said. “What we can do is acknowledge it, turn from it and take action.”