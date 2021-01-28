Congressional Hispanic Caucus asks for National Film Registry to include ‘Selena’ this year

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 23: Actress Jennifer Lopez, who plays Selena in the movie “Selena,” performs with her band in one of the scenes from the movie. “Selena” is about the Tejano singer who is murdered by her fan club president. (Photo credit RICCO TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — More than 23 years after its initial release, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus would like the beloved movie “Selena” to receive the honor this year of becoming part of the National Film Registry.

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro wrote a letter on Jan. 1 to the Librarian of Congress nominating the 1997 film starring Jennifer Lopez, which depicted the life, rise and tragic death of Tejano music superstar Selena Quintanilla.

In his letter, Castro wrote about “Selena”:

“The film also touches on important themes of cultural identity and assimilation faced

by Mexican American communities as they navigate their personal connections to two cultures and languages. The film has become a beloved icon of Latino culture and has found widespread mainstream success, proving once and for all that Latino stories are American stories. Given its importance as a work of Latino cinema, we believe it is deserving of preservation at the Library of Congress. We trust you will give Selena careful consideration, and hope to see it included in the titles added to the National Film Registry in 2021.”

Castro further stated he would push for the addition of even more Latino films in the registry.

“Movies remain a truly American form of storytelling, uniquely accessible and democratic as an art

form,” he wrote. “The exclusion of Latinos from the film industry, the lack of support and opportunity given to Latino films and filmmakers, and the barriers that Latino-focused projects face from development through distribution mirror the ways in which Latinos continue to be excluded from the full promise of America—a problem that will not be solved until our stories can be fully told.”

What is the National Film Registry?

Each year the Librarian of Congress chooses which movies to include in the National Film Registry after reviewing nominations and seeking advice from the National Film Preservation Board and film curators at the Library of Congress.

The registry itself is a list of films that are deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant,” according to its website.

Some of the movies inducted into the National Film Registry last year included “Grease,” “The Dark Knight,” “Shrek” and “A Clockwork Orange.” A complete list of every inductee can be found here.

Members of the public can submit a form online recommending and suggesting which films to include in the registry this year. The 2021 deadline for nominations is Sept. 15.

In an online post asking for nominations, the Library of Congress stated, “The Registry is intended to reflect American society and the rich tapestry of American cinema since its inceptions around 1890. To that end, we strongly encourage the nomination of the full-range of American film-making: not just Hollywood classics or other well-known works, but also silent era titles, documentaries, avant-garde, educational and industrial films, as well as films representing the vibrant unmatched diversity of American culture, both in terms of content and all those who created these snapshots of America society: directors, writers, actors and actresses, cinematographers, and other crafts.”

The Librarian of Congress will likely announce in Dec. which 25 films will be chosen to add to the registry.

Other recent honors for Selena

When the Grammy Awards are held in March, Selena will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. The late singer previously received a Grammy in 1993 when she won Best Mexican-American Album, marking the first time a female Tejano artist won the category.

Fans expressed their excitement ahead of a new television series based on Selena’s life and career premiering on Netflix. The first season of the show, entitled “Selena: The Series,” began streaming in December last year.

Organizers canceled a musical tribute concert to Selena in San Antonio last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event would have marked 25 years since her death.