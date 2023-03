AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets go on presale Wednesday for the 2023 CMT Music Awards, which will be held April 2 at Austin’s Moody Center.

The awards show bills itself at country music’s only show where fans select all the winners.

General presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. and ends Thursday at 10 p.m., then tickets go onsale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

According to Moody Center, the doors for the show on April 2 open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.