AUSTIN (KXAN) – The CMT Music Awards will return to Austin in 2024 for a second year, organizers revealed on Thursday.

The show will again be held at the Moody Center on Sunday April 7, starting at 7 p.m.

“As the ‘Live Music Capital of the World,’ Austin is no stranger to celebrating its vibrant music community and showcasing an eclectic array of musical talents. We’re proud that the CMT Music Awards are returning to Austin, and we can’t wait to welcome artists and visitors to our city,” said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson.

“We are excited Austin will once again play host to the CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center. Last year’s event featured some amazing artists, brought thousands of visitors to our city and had all eyes on the Live Music Capital of the World,” said Visit Austin President & CEO Tom Noonan.

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini co-hosted the 2023 show and also performed. Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll also performed in 2023.