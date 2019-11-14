CMA Awards: Catching up with the 2019 winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music’s biggest night didn’t disappoint. We caught up with some of the night’s biggest winners after the show. If you don’t see all the clips below, click here.

Entertainer of the Year: Garth Brooks

Check out an interview with the now seven-time winner of the CMA Awards’ “Entertainer of the Year” above.

Album of the Year: Maren Morris “GIRL“

Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year: Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Musician of the Year: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

To hear more from the winners of the 53rd Annual CMA Awards