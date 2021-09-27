City of Austin launches $2.5M grant fund to support local artists

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local artists who are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic can look forward to new funding option.

The City of Austin will launch The Live Music Fund next month — it’ll provide about $2.5 million worth of resources intended to help local artists create music festivals and events.

The program prioritizes opportunities for historically underserved groups, including racial and ethnic minorities and members of LGBTQIA, female-identifying and disability communities.

“We are excited about the program. As you know, during this pandemic our music industry was hit hard,” says Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, the Deputy Director of the City of Austin’s Economic Development Department. “And although we are still in Stage 5, we are hoping that once the program comes online, we may see better numbers and more events happening.”

The fund will also help promoters.

Those who qualify can receive between $5,000 and $10,000.

Artists and promoters can use the money for marketing, event expenses or venue rentals.