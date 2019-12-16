Chuy Bravo, sidekick of Chelsea Handler, dies suddenly at 63

Entertainment

by: Tristi Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) — Chuy Bravo, Chelsea Handler’s sidekick on the talk show “Chelsea Lately” has died, TMZ reports.

He was 63.

Bravo was reportedly visiting family in Mexico City when he was rushed to the hospital on Saturday.

Family members say he got a severe stomach ache Saturday, and confirmed his death Sunday, per TMZ.

Bravo was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. at the age of 15.

He began his acting career in the early 1990s and appeared in “The Honeymooners” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”.

He was also the founder and face of Chuy’s restaurant.

Chelsea Handler paid a special tribute to her long-time friend on Instagram.

With several photos of the two, she shared a heartfelt message.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6HEiM4Jkje

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss