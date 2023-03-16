AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chris Stapleton will make a long-awaited return to Austin.

The country music icon and “Traveller” singer mapped out his “All-American Road Show” for 2023. The tour kicks off April 26 in El Paso and wraps up in August. Stapleton’s first show of the year is March 16 for Rodeo Houston.

Opening acts include Margo Price, Little Big Town, Nikki Lane, Charley Crockett, The Way and Treaty, Allen Stone and Marcus King.

Texas dates on Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour include:

El Paso – April 26, 2023 at Don Haskins Center with Margo Price, Nikki Lane

– April 26, 2023 at Don Haskins Center with Margo Price, Nikki Lane Corpus Christi – October 12, 2023 at American Bank Center Arena with Charley Crockett, Nikki Lane

– October 12, 2023 at American Bank Center Arena with Charley Crockett, Nikki Lane San Antonio – October 19, 2023 at AT&T Center with Charley Crockett, Nikki Lane

– October 19, 2023 at AT&T Center with Charley Crockett, Nikki Lane Austin – October 20, 2023 at Moody Center with Charley Crockett, Nikki Lane

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. with venue presale. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. The tickets will be sold by Ticketmaster, according to Moody Center.

Stapleton performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII and is one of the dozens of artists on the lineup for Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl April 29 and 30. Other performers include Neil Young, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

The country music icon performed in Austin back in 2017 and 2021. KXAN did a social media callout recently asking what musicians, bands and performers they would like to see in Austin? Chris Stapleton was a top pick.