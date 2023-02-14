AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin has a vibrant food scene, with endless locations to get your hands on a variety of tacos.

So we created a list to narrow down your options, with the help of our viewers.

We asked the KXAN audience on Facebook and Twitter which taco spots in the city were their favorites. Here is a compilation of the top responses, in no particular order.

Central Austin

Paprika ATX

Paprika describes itself as a mobile kitchen that serves Mexican food with Texas ingredients, according to its website. It is open Tuesdays through Saturdays at its North Lamar location and has a popup at Long Play Lounge St. Johns on Fridays.

Location: 6519 N. Lamar Blvd.

East Austin

La Santa Barbacha

This food truck offers both breakfast and lunch/dinner tacos and is open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Location: 807 E. Fourth St.

Juan in a Million

This restaurant was opened in 1980 by two teachers, according to its website, and is still run by members of the family.

Location: 2300 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Cuantos Tacos

The food truck prides itself on serving “Mexico City-style” tacos.

Location: 1108 E. 12th St.

Oye Taquito

Oye Taquito brings Rio Grande Valley flavor to Austin. The food truck has 4.5 stars on Yelp.

Location: 1704 E. Cesar Chavez St.

South Austin

Valentina’s

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ is open Wednesdays through Sundays and is run by Miguel Vidal and his wife Modesty, according to the food truck’s website. In addition to tacos and breakfast tacos, they offer classic barbecue dishes.

Location: 11500 Menchaca Rd.

Taco Brother

This food truck is located in south Austin and has 4.5 stars on Yelp.

Location: 7612 Brodie Ln.

Southeast Austin

Rosita’s Al Pastor

This food trailer has served Austinites since 1985, according to its Instagram page.

Location: 1801 E Riverside Dr.

Multiple locations

Veracruz

Owned by two sisters from Mexico, the local taco chain first opened in April 2008 and only sold snow cones, smoothies and natural drinks at first, according to its website.

Location: Six spots across Austin and Round Rock

Amaya’s Taco Village

The Amaya family has been serving Austin since 1976, according to the restaurant’s website.

Location: Two locations in Austin — one central and one south

Taco Shack

The first Taco Shack opened in 1996, according to the restaurant’s website. The business has grown into a Texas chain, with a location in Frisco in addition to its Austin-area spots.

Location: Six locations across Austin and Cedar Park