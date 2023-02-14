AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin has a vibrant food scene, with endless locations to get your hands on a variety of tacos.

So we created a list to narrow down your options, with the help of our viewers.

We asked the KXAN audience on Facebook and Twitter which taco spots in the city were their favorites. Here is a compilation of the top responses, in no particular order.

Central Austin

Paprika ATX

  • Paprika describes itself as a mobile kitchen that serves Mexican food with Texas ingredients, according to its website. It is open Tuesdays through Saturdays at its North Lamar location and has a popup at Long Play Lounge St. Johns on Fridays.
  • Location: 6519 N. Lamar Blvd.

East Austin

La Santa Barbacha

  • This food truck offers both breakfast and lunch/dinner tacos and is open Wednesdays through Sundays.
  • Location: 807 E. Fourth St.

Juan in a Million

  • This restaurant was opened in 1980 by two teachers, according to its website, and is still run by members of the family.
  • Location: 2300 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Cuantos Tacos

  • The food truck prides itself on serving “Mexico City-style” tacos.
  • Location: 1108 E. 12th St.

Oye Taquito

South Austin

Valentina’s

  • Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ is open Wednesdays through Sundays and is run by Miguel Vidal and his wife Modesty, according to the food truck’s website. In addition to tacos and breakfast tacos, they offer classic barbecue dishes.
  • Location: 11500 Menchaca Rd.

Taco Brother

  • This food truck is located in south Austin and has 4.5 stars on Yelp.
  • Location: 7612 Brodie Ln.

Southeast Austin

Rosita’s Al Pastor

  • This food trailer has served Austinites since 1985, according to its Instagram page.
  • Location: 1801 E Riverside Dr.

Multiple locations

Veracruz

Amaya’s Taco Village

Taco Shack

