AUSTIN (KXAN) — While there’s no shortage of margaritas in Austin, we wanted to know where to experience the best of the best.
We asked KXAN viewers on Facebook and Twitter about the top restaurants to grab a margarita in the city. Here’s a compilation of the most mentioned responses.
Matt’s El Rancho
The longtime restaurant on South Lamar Boulevard celebrated 70 years in business in 2022 and offers about six different marg options on its menu.
- Visit: 2613 S. Lamar Blvd.
Flores Mexican Restaurant
This restaurant has three locations in the Austin area and one in Dripping Springs. It has a plethora of customizable margarita options — so you’re bound to find something you like. There is also a variety of flavors, including passion fruit, mango, peach, spicy ancho chile and more.
- Visit: 8300 N. FM 620, Austin
- 2127 Lohmans Crossing Rd., Austin
- 4625 W. William Cannon Dr., Austin
- 2440 US-290 Bldg. C, Suite A, Dripping Springs
Baby Acapulco
With four locations across the Austin area, Baby A’s has a lot of fun options for margaritas, including rita flights.
- Visit: 1628 Barton Springs Rd., Austin
- 1705 S. Lakeshore Blvd., Austin
- 9505 B. Stonelake Blvd., Austin
- 13609 N. Interstate 35, Austin
Vivo
Vivo in central Austin offers some unique margarita flavors, including hibiscus and a marg with tamarind nectar in it.
Polvos
Polvos has two locations in Austin — one downtown and one in south Austin. The restaurant even offers frozen margarita pitchers.
Trudy’s
Trudy’s has three locations across Austin and offers options like a Tex-Mex marg, a pineapple jalapeño margarita and more.
Jardin Corona
Jardin Corona has several locations across Central Texas including ones in Liberty Hill and Marble Falls. Among its margarita options, the restaurant offers a frozen swirled margarita.
- Visit: 13301 N. U.S. 183, Suite E, Austin
- 15395 W. State Highway 29, Liberty Hill
- 600 S. Bell Boulevard, Cedar Park
- 301 Main Street, Marble Falls
