Delicious tequila and lime margaritas on an outdoor table with tortilla chips and pico de gallo. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While there’s no shortage of margaritas in Austin, we wanted to know where to experience the best of the best.

We asked KXAN viewers on Facebook and Twitter about the top restaurants to grab a margarita in the city. Here’s a compilation of the most mentioned responses.

Matt’s El Rancho

The longtime restaurant on South Lamar Boulevard celebrated 70 years in business in 2022 and offers about six different marg options on its menu.

Flores Mexican Restaurant

This restaurant has three locations in the Austin area and one in Dripping Springs. It has a plethora of customizable margarita options — so you’re bound to find something you like. There is also a variety of flavors, including passion fruit, mango, peach, spicy ancho chile and more.

Baby Acapulco

With four locations across the Austin area, Baby A’s has a lot of fun options for margaritas, including rita flights.

Vivo

Vivo in central Austin offers some unique margarita flavors, including hibiscus and a marg with tamarind nectar in it.

Polvos

Polvos has two locations in Austin — one downtown and one in south Austin. The restaurant even offers frozen margarita pitchers.

Trudy’s

Trudy’s has three locations across Austin and offers options like a Tex-Mex marg, a pineapple jalapeño margarita and more.

Jardin Corona

Jardin Corona has several locations across Central Texas including ones in Liberty Hill and Marble Falls. Among its margarita options, the restaurant offers a frozen swirled margarita.