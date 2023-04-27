BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Central Texas barbecue lovers will have plenty to celebrate with the opening of Valentina’s TexMex BBQ in Buda later this spring.

The restaurant is expected to open in late 2023 at its new, 6,5000-square-foot restaurant. Modesty and Miguel Vidal first opened its Valentina’s food truck 10 years ago and has since become renowned for their Tex-Mex-inspired smoked meats.

Valentina’s TexMex BBQ is expected to open its restaurant in Buda in late May. (Courtesy: Buda Economic Development Corporation, Valentina’s TexMex BBQ)

The new restaurant will live in a “converted historic steel-framed equipment barn,” according to a City of Buda press release. It’ll open at the Buda Mill and Grain, Co., a converted 1890 cotton gin home to other businesses, including restaurants, salons and retail stores.

The business will create approximately 75 jobs in Buda, the release added.

“Bringing our BBQ to Buda just felt right,” said Miguel Vidal, Valentina’s owner and pitmaster. “With the city’s support, our family can’t wait to open our doors this summer.”