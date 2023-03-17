AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an announcement Friday, the City of Hutto said the much-anticipated opening of Top Notch Hamburgers in the city was set for March 22.

“This will mark only the second location of Top Notch since its iconic original location opened on Burnet Road in Austin in 1971,” the City of Hutto said in a release.

The drive-in burger joint rose in popularity when it was featured in the 1993 film Dazed and Confused starring Matthew McConaughey, where he first coined the iconic phrase “Alright, Alright, Alright!”

Image of Top Notch exterior (City of Hutto photo)

Image of Top Notch interior (City of Hutto photo)

The city said the new location would be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 121 Co-Op Blvd., serving up its charcoal-grilled burgers, hand-dipped onion rings, fried chicken and more.

Hutto said lines should be expected due to the excitement about the Austin brand choosing Hutto and the newness of the crew.

The location’s owner, Kelly Chappell, said training has gone well this month and added the majority of the nearly 40 crew members were from Hutto as part of the local investment.

With the newness of the staff, Chappell asked the community for extra grace and patience the first week or two the restaurant is open.

Top Notch Hutto is expected to host a grand opening party a week or two after the opening, and Chappell said he aims to hold an old-school hot rod event in Hutto on April 23.

Top Notch originally set its plans to open a Hutto location in 2019.