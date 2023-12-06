AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health released its October health inspection scores, with 558 locations (restaurants, grocery stores, school cafeterias, etc.) examined.

Approximately 65% of those inspections earned scores above 89, and 63 locations (11.3%) earned perfect scores.

However, only three Austin restaurants earned perfect scores in October 2023:

A few chain restaurants also earned perfect scores:

  • Einstein Bros. Bagels, located at 12532 FM 2244 Rd., Bee Cave
  • Jack in the Box, located at 9825 Burnet Rd., Austin
  • Juiceland, located at 1109 East Fifth St., Austin
  • Whataburger, 9516 North Lamar Blvd., Austin

On average for 2023, APH inspected around 626 locations per month.

Currently, 2023’s average monthly rate of perfect inspections is around 11.6%. In 2022, APH issued 962 perfect scores — just 10.1% of all scores issued.

Health inspections happen at the necessary locations twice a year, so not every location is inspected each month.

