AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health released its October health inspection scores, with 558 locations (restaurants, grocery stores, school cafeterias, etc.) examined.

Approximately 65% of those inspections earned scores above 89, and 63 locations (11.3%) earned perfect scores.

However, only three Austin restaurants earned perfect scores in October 2023:

Distant Relatives, a food truck typically located at 3901 Promontory Point Dr.

Este, located at 2113 Manor Rd.

Leyu Ethiopian Restaurant, located at 3400 Comsouth Dr. (delivery/pick up only)

A few chain restaurants also earned perfect scores:

Einstein Bros. Bagels, located at 12532 FM 2244 Rd., Bee Cave

Jack in the Box, located at 9825 Burnet Rd., Austin

Juiceland, located at 1109 East Fifth St., Austin

Whataburger, 9516 North Lamar Blvd., Austin

On average for 2023, APH inspected around 626 locations per month.

Currently, 2023’s average monthly rate of perfect inspections is around 11.6%. In 2022, APH issued 962 perfect scores — just 10.1% of all scores issued.

Health inspections happen at the necessary locations twice a year, so not every location is inspected each month.

