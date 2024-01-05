AUSTIN (KXAN) — The data for health inspections in November 2023 shows that Austin Public Health checked 591 locations (restaurants, grocery stores, school cafeterias, etc.) in Travis County.

Around 68% of those locations got a score above 89, but only 12.7% earned a perfect score of 100.

Many of the locations that earned perfect scores were schools and medical locations.

However, the following restaurants earned a perfect score in November 2023:

Noa Noa Bar & Grill, located at 4720 South Congress Avenue

Cannon + Belle Restaurant, located at 500 East 4th Street

Poke Austin, located at 5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley

These chain restaurants also earned perfect scores:

McDonald’s, located at 3300 Bee Caves Road, West Lake Hills

Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 2424 FM 685 Road, Pflugerville

Dominos, located at 18701 Limestone Commercial Drive, Pflugerville

As of December 2023, APH has inspected around 623 locations per month.

The number of locations inspected each month in 2023, January to November. (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

As of December 2023, last year’s average monthly rate of perfect inspections is around 11.7%. In 2022, APH issued 962 perfect scores — just 10.1% of all scores issued.

The percentage of inspected locations that got a perfect score in 2023, January to November. (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

Health inspections happen at the necessary locations twice a year, so not every location is inspected each month.

