AUSTIN (KXAN) — How far are you willing to go for a free taco?

Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy’s has a pretty sweet deal if you’re looking to go the extra mile.

For National Taco Day on Tuesday, Oct. 4, you can get a free entrée of your choice at the restaurant — if you dress like a taco.

Chuy’s just asks that you post on social media using the hashtag #ChuysTacoDay, then come to a location in person to get that free food.

In addition to that special, Chuy’s said it’s going to have taco and drink deals all day.

Here’s a breakdown of other taco deals you can snag on Tuesday in the Austin area.

Taco Bell

The fast food chain is allowing you to indulge in a taco a day for 30 days, when you purchase a $10 Taco Lover’s Pass on National Taco Day. The pass can only be bought through the Taco Bell app. The restaurant has instructions online to walk you through the process.

7-Eleven

The store is allowing rewards members to celebrate National Taco Day with 10 mini tacos for $2.

Jack In The Box

The fast food chain is resurrecting its Monster Tacos for the holiday on Tuesday. The two monster-sized tacos will go for only $3 and will be available only during October.

Taco Cabana

For National Taco Day, Taco Cabana has $1 bean and cheese tacos and $12 bean and cheese dozen taco boxes. There’s no limit, according to the restaurant’s social media posts. You can either grab your tacos in the store or online.