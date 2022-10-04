AUSTIN (KXAN) — How far are you willing to go for a free taco?
Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy’s has a pretty sweet deal if you’re looking to go the extra mile.
For National Taco Day on Tuesday, Oct. 4, you can get a free entrée of your choice at the restaurant — if you dress like a taco.
Chuy’s just asks that you post on social media using the hashtag #ChuysTacoDay, then come to a location in person to get that free food.
In addition to that special, Chuy’s said it’s going to have taco and drink deals all day.
Here’s a breakdown of other taco deals you can snag on Tuesday in the Austin area.
Taco Bell
The fast food chain is allowing you to indulge in a taco a day for 30 days, when you purchase a $10 Taco Lover’s Pass on National Taco Day. The pass can only be bought through the Taco Bell app. The restaurant has instructions online to walk you through the process.
7-Eleven
The store is allowing rewards members to celebrate National Taco Day with 10 mini tacos for $2.
Jack In The Box
The fast food chain is resurrecting its Monster Tacos for the holiday on Tuesday. The two monster-sized tacos will go for only $3 and will be available only during October.
Taco Cabana
For National Taco Day, Taco Cabana has $1 bean and cheese tacos and $12 bean and cheese dozen taco boxes. There’s no limit, according to the restaurant’s social media posts. You can either grab your tacos in the store or online.