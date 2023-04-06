AUSTIN (KXAN) — April 6 is National Burrito Day. Here are some deals to look out for.

Freebirds World Burrito said it was bringing back its Texas Smoked Brisket for a limited time.

“On National Burrito Day on Thursday, April 6 fans can order a Freebirds-sized burrito with Brisket, online, through the official Freebirds app, or in-store for just $6,” Freebirds said.

Another deal to look for is from Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle said it began Wednesday, and the company gave away 20,000 burritos through Grubhub. The promotion of a free burrito is expected to last through April 8.

On Thursday, Chipotle began giving out codes through its Twitter page for National Burrito Day.

Taco Bell also joined in on the celebration by offering a free Grilled Cheese burrito with a $20 minimum order through the app from now until April 9.