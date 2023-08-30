Austin-headquartered Hopdoddy Burger Bar is expanding its network to new locations. (File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The hamburger has become known as a classic, American staple food, and many restaurants in Central Texas are dedicated to the item, whether it be the traditional rendition or with a special spin on the classic burger.

August 24 was National Burger Day, and many KXAN viewers chimed in with the restaurant they thought made the best burgers in Austin.

The restaurants below are listed alphabetically, not by rating.

Located at the intersection of Cameron Road and Ferguson Lane in north Austin is Buddy’s Burger. The burger joint said it offers the best quality ingredients you can find served out of a drive-thru window.

A second location will also be coming soon to the San Marcos area, according to Buddy’s.

Casino El Camino can be found at 517 E. 6th St. in downtown Austin.

The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day, according to its website.

Dan’s Hamburgers has been an Austin stable since the 70s, with the original menu having only the bare basics of a large and small burger, french fries and soft drinks.

Dan’s has four locations, with three in Austin and one location in Buda.

The idea of Hill-Bert’s Burger was born in 1973 by a University of Texas student. The mom-and-pop burger joint opened with its own burger and milkshake recipes, according to the Hill-Bert’s website.

Hill-Bert’s is located at 5340 Cameron Road in east Austin.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar began in Austin in 2010 and has since grown, with locations in six other states.

The restaurant’s name comes from the hops flower, which has been used to add flavor to beer, and “doddy” is a nickname for Black Angus cattle.

JewBoy Burgers is a diner located in central Austin that has a “mixture of US/Mexico Border Culture and a traditional Reform Jewish upbringing.”

JewBoy is located at 5111 Airport Blvd.

Mighty Fine Burgers, established in 2007, is an Austin-based burger place, which has four brick-and-mortar locations and two trailers. Its slogan is “Quality is Everything!”

Located in west Austin, Pool Burger serves hormone & antibiotic-free burgers from a poolside airstream, in addition to tiki drinks and homemade soft-serve.

The poolside burger joint is located at 2315 Lake Austin Blvd., and it opens at noon every day.

Sandy’s Hamburgers is one of Austin’s oldest burger locations, with its location opening in 1946 at 603 Barton Springs Road.

Top Notch Hamburgers rose in popularity when it was featured in the 1993 film Dazed and Confused starring Matthew McConaughey.

The drive-in burger joint’s original Austin location at 7525 Burnet Road opened in 1971, and it opened its second location in Hutto in March.

Other KXAN viewers also provided their own recommendations.