AUSTIN (KXAN) – More than 100 Austin-area restaurants, bars and breweries will take part in an annual program starting on Friday designed to help a local food bank.

They will offer prix-fixe menus, specialty menu items and drink specials with a portion of sales donated to the Central Texas Food Bank until Sept. 17, according to organizers of Austin Restaurant Weeks (ARW).

“Austin Restaurant Weeks is an exciting time for our city,” said Sari Vatske, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. “September is Hunger Action Month, so Austin Restaurant Weeks is an easy and fun way to take action and help end hunger while enjoying some of the best food and drink Austin has to offer. When you eat during Austin Restaurant Weeks, you’re helping others eat as well.”

According to organizers, participants will be offering one or more of the following options during ARW:

A two-to-three-course lunch priced at $20

A three-to-four-course dinner priced at either $40 or $60

Specialty menu items at various prices

Tito’s Handmade Vodka-based cocktails at various prices

Establishment’s choice of beer or wine offered at various prices

Here is the list of who is taking part.

Organizers said Austin Restaurant Weeks has raised enough to provide over two million meals for Central Texans in need since 2018.