CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — As summer approaches and temperatures rise higher and higher, you may be wondering where to get ice cream and other cold treats to help you cool down.
We asked viewers on social media where to get the best cold treats this summer, and answers ranged from snowball stands to ice cream parlors to frozen custard shops.
Here’s where to get a cool, tasty treat to beat the heat:
- Amy’s Ice Cream has several Austin and Central Texas locations
- Andy’s Frozen Custard, with locations in several states, including in Central Texas in Cedar Park, Round Rock, Pflugerville, and Austin
- Casey’s New Orleans Snowballs at 808 E. 51st St., Austin
- D’Lites said it serves low-calorie, low-sugar, low-carb, gluten-free ice cream. It’s located at 4404 William Cannon Dr., Suite G, Austin
- Flight Ice Creams at 391 Sportsplex Dr., Suite C, Dripping Springs
- Frozen Flamingo at 1208 Williams Dr., Georgetown
- Handel’s Ice Cream Anderson Mill at 11521 N. FM 620, Austin
- Jeremiah’s Italian Ice at 700 E. Whitestone Blvd., Suite 100, Cedar Park
- Jim Jim’s Water Ice at 615 E. Sixth St., Austin
- La Ola Pop Shop at 856 Kohlers Crossing, #320, Kyle
- Lick Honest Ice Creams has three Austin locations – south Austin, north Austin and east Austin in Mueller
- Scoop & Score Ice Cream and Coffee Parlor at 111 N. Vista Ridge Blvd., Suite 202, Cedar Park
- Zed’s Real Fruit Ice Cream at 1814 Harvey St., Austin
If you’re looking for a fun experience to go along with your sweet, cold treat, you can check out the Museum of Ice Cream located in The Domain. General admission tickets start around $21-35.
If you have an event you’d like to be catered with frozen treats, you can book Ms. Yancey’s Ice Cream Truck.