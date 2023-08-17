Editor’s Note: In the video above, a Texas State professor explains why Texans have so much state pride.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three local food locations made the top 10 on Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas in 2023.

Yelp said Jim’s Smokehouse in Austin ranked in the No. 5 spot with a 5.0-star rating. The restaurant was under the category of Food Trucks, Barbeque.

In the No. 8 spot was B’s Kitchen, a Vietnamese, Asian fusion restaurant in Austin. B’s Kitchen also had a 5.0-star rating.

Following closely behind was Cajun Skillet in the No. 9 spot on the list. The Cedar Park restaurant focuses on Cajun/Creole cooking and had a 5.0-star rating.

Yelp said it identified businesses in its restaurant category and ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1, 2023, to determine the Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas in 2023.