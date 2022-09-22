AUSTIN (KXAN) — Is it time to make Taco Thursday a thing? We think so, and so do Yelp reviewers when it comes to Austin’s taco scene.

On Thursday, Yelp released its list of the Top 100 taco joints in the U.S., with three Austin spots joining the ranks. The list comes in advance of National Taco Day, celebrated on Oct. 4.

The three featured Austin restaurants include Granny’s Tacos (No. 4) off E. Seventh Street, Cuantos Tacos (No. 54) located on E. 12th Street and Flavia’s Kitchen (No. 90) on W. Oltorf Street.

In related taco news, a 2022 analysis conducted by real estate data company Clever ranked Austin the best city in the country for tacos. The findings come from the number of taco places per 100,000 residents, where Austin takes the lead with a 7.1 taco spots per 100,000 residents ratio.

Clever’s analysis found 7% of all restaurants in Austin are taco joints, which have average Yelp ratings of 4.31 stars. More on the data’s findings is available online.