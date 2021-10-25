Canceled Playboi Carti Houston show leads to tightened security at H-E-B Center

Playboi Carti performs at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on October 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The H-E-B Center will increase its security and personnel at Tuesday’s Playboi Carti concert following his concert cancelation in Houston over the weekend, according to H-E-B Center Marketing Director Erin Miller.

Miller didn’t specify what the extra measures will look like, but did say overall venue staffing would increase in addition to those working security.

NBC’s Houston affiliate KPRC reported fans waited for several hours outside the venue prior to the show’s cancellation. A specific reason for the delay has not been provided by NRG Arena, which was poised to host the concert.

In a statement, representatives for NRG Arena said the decision came amid guidance from the Houston Police Department.

“Saturday night in the interest of public safety and on the advice from the Houston Police Department, the Playboi Carti concert scheduled for NRG Arena was canceled. The safety of all guests, staff, and artists is our highest priority,” the statement read.

Those in attendance captured HPD officers on horseback and crowds of fans chanting outside the venue. Photos captured highlighted damages to barriers and metal detectors outside the NRG Arena.

The NRG Arena has the capacity to host 7,800 guests. KXAN has reached out to concert promoters on the specific number of tickets sold for the event. We will update this story if a response is received.

The H-E-B Center hosts a similar number of guests, with a capacity of 8,000.

Playboi Carti’s concert at the H-E-B Center is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.