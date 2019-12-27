Can you still eat your Christmas leftovers?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even though Christmas 2019 is in the rearview mirror, the remnants of your holiday feast may still be gracing your refrigerator up until New Year’s Eve — but should you be eating them?

Here’s a break down of how long you can (likely) safely eat what’s left from holiday dinner.

Cooked chicken — According to the USDA via Southern Living magazine, cooked chicken can last three to four days in the refrigerator. This includes any type of cooked chicken, whether it be fried, grilled or baked and whether it was home cooked or from a restaurant. The same goes for turkey and other birds.

— According to the USDA via Southern Living magazine, cooked chicken can last three to four days in the refrigerator. This includes any type of cooked chicken, whether it be fried, grilled or baked and whether it was home cooked or from a restaurant. The same goes for turkey and other birds. Spiral-cut/sliced ham — The tasty holiday treat should only be kept three to four days in the fridge and up to one to two months if you freeze it, says FoodSafety.gov.

— The tasty holiday treat should only be kept three to four days in the fridge and up to one to two months if you freeze it, says FoodSafety.gov. Cooked salmon — CookingLight magazine says that how long the (sometimes) festive feast fish will keep often depends on how fresh it was when it was cooked. CookingLight Test Kitchen chefs say that if the fish was in good condition when it was raw — far from its Best-By date, no odd smell — it will likely keep for three days. But you should definitely not eat it past three days, the chefs say.

— CookingLight magazine says that how long the (sometimes) festive feast fish will keep often depends on how fresh it was when it was cooked. CookingLight Test Kitchen chefs say that if the fish was in good condition when it was raw — far from its Best-By date, no odd smell — it will likely keep for three days. But you should definitely not eat it past three days, the chefs say. Gravy — The gravy train doesn’t move for very long, according to Daily Mirror. It’s typically only safe to eat for three to four days.

— The gravy train doesn’t move for very long, according to Daily Mirror. It’s typically only safe to eat for three to four days. Pumpkin and apple pies — The seasonal favorites will last about four days in the fridge, Taste of Home magazine says. But be aware: the textures may change and depreciate.

— The seasonal favorites will last about four days in the fridge, Taste of Home magazine says. But be aware: the textures may change and depreciate. Christmas cookies — Cookies are pretty hardy and shelf-life depends on the kind of cookie, but in general, Taste of Home magazine says, you should aim to have them gone by three days after baking.

— Cookies are pretty hardy and shelf-life depends on the kind of cookie, but in general, Taste of Home magazine says, you should aim to have them gone by three days after baking. Opened wine — Nobody wants waste a good (or even bad) bottle of vino. According to BonAppetit, proper storage will keep your wine flowing longer. If you cork it and keep it refrigerated and out of heat and light, whites and reds will likely last for between two and five days. Sparkling wine will last only one to three days, but will go flat and become less palatable. You should always recork wine after each refilling of a glass.

It’s never a good idea to let good leftovers go to waste, but always make sure you do it safely! Happy Holidays!