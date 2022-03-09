Can you smell what he’s cooking? The Rock’s food truck to visit Austin

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Dwayne Johnson of ‘Jungle Cruise’ took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. ‘Jungle Cruise’ will be released in U.S. theaters on July 24, 2020. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s food truck, “Mana Mobile” is coming to town!

The food truck will serve french toast Wednesday to hospital workers at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. It’s part of the actor’s nationwide initiative to visit hospitals, firehouses and military bases across the country.

The Mana Mobile Will “Bring the Mana” to Main Streets, Military Bases, Fire Stations and Local Events in Towns Across the Country.

“While we can’t promise that The Rock will be there, he sometimes does make surprise visits to frontline workers,” said Mana Mobile representatives in a news release. The company does promise there will be life-size cardboard cut-outs of the actor.

Teremana, Dwayne Johnson’s small-batch handmade tequila, announces The Great American Mana Mobile Road Trip.

Earlier this week, the food truck made a stop in Houston. Following the St. David’s visit, the truck will be parked March 11-13 at Republic Square in downtown Austin, serving up The Rock’s tequila brand, Teremana.