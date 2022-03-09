Can you smell what he’s cooking? The Rock’s food truck to visit Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s food truck, “Mana Mobile” is coming to town!
The food truck will serve french toast Wednesday to hospital workers at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. It’s part of the actor’s nationwide initiative to visit hospitals, firehouses and military bases across the country.
“While we can’t promise that The Rock will be there, he sometimes does make surprise visits to frontline workers,” said Mana Mobile representatives in a news release. The company does promise there will be life-size cardboard cut-outs of the actor.
Earlier this week, the food truck made a stop in Houston. Following the St. David’s visit, the truck will be parked March 11-13 at Republic Square in downtown Austin, serving up The Rock’s tequila brand, Teremana.