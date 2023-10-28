AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew and Camila McConaughey are the latest celebrities to launch a tequila line.

The couple announced their line, called Pantalones Organic Tequila, Wednesday. The tequila is made with 100% premium, organic, blue weber agave, a release said.

Pantalones Organic Tequila (Courtesy Pantalones Organic Tequila)

Pantalones Organic Tequila (Courtesy Pantalones Organic Tequila)

The tequila is described as “an agave-forward tequila that is smooth, flavorful, and great for sipping, shooting or mixing up in your favorite Fancy Pants cocktail,” a release said.

More information about Pantalones Tequila is available online.