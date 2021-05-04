California newspaper criticizes Disneyland’s new Snow White ride, ‘unconscious kiss’

ANAHEIM (KXAN) — A San Francisco newspaper reviewed a brand new ride at Disneyland as the famous park reopened following a more than year-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was what that newspaper review found concerning though that has caused the review to go viral nationwide.

The new Snow White’s Enchanted Wish ride takes guests on a wooded mine cart ride through the famous fairy tale.

But San Francisco Gate reviewers Katie Dowd and Julie Tremaine took issue with the kiss the Prince lays on a sleeping Snow White to reawaken her from the Evil Queen’s spell. It’s what’s known in the fairy tale as “true love’s kiss.”

“A kiss he gives to her without her consent, while she’s asleep, which cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it’s happening,” the reviewers wrote.

Snow White and fan favorite dwarf Dopey make appearances in the new ride. (Courtesy: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

“It’s hard to understand why the Disneyland of 2021 would choose to add a scene with such old fashioned ideas of what a man is allowed to do to a woman, especially given the company’s current emphasis on removing problematic scenes from rides like Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain,” they added.

They asked that in 2021, as Disney reimagines rides like Splash Mountain, why wouldn’t they take the opportunity to also reimagine Snow White’s “problematic scene.”

Still, they did relent the scene is “beautifully executed,” as long as you don’t take it too seriously.

Disneyland has a full description of Snow White’s Enchanted Kiss, but for most of Tuesday, its website has been down, likely overwhelmed with traffic due to the viral review.