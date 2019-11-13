Bush daughters Jenna and Barbara tell KXAN about their first children’s book

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush have released their new book called “Sisters First.”

The book tells the story of a young girl who receives her wish of getting a baby sister. The siblings soon become inseparable, playing and dancing together while making one another smarter and braver than they ever thought they could be.

The cover shows two girls in a balloon who resemble Jenna’s daughters.

“I adore both of my preciously different girls and, like my Mama, I hope to help them see their unique qualities as gifts,” Jenna wrote in an essay for TODAY last year. “I want to help them to embrace their strengths and when it comes to their shortcomings, teach them to be easy on themselves.”

This will be the second book released by the daughters following the best-seller “Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life.” That book detailed their time growing up in the spotlight as daughters of a president.

Both women appeared on the Tonight Show Monday night with Jimmy Fallon and talked about their time in Austin including the Hole in the Wall.

The daughters talked with KXAN Morning Anchor Sally Hernandez about other fond memories of Austin.