Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart headline veterans’ fundraiser

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New Jersey icons — Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart — will once again headline this year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families.

The comedy and musical event will also feature John Oliver, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng. It will be held Nov. 4 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon Eastern.

Stand Up for Heroes was first held in 2007 and is produced by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Woodruff was nearly killed during a 2006 attack in Iraq while embedded with U.S. troops for ABC News.

“Even after 13 years of Stand Up for Heroes, the event continues to inspire our audience and our nation,” Woodruff said in a statement. “We can’t forget that these brave individuals stand up to serve in our military, and we need to show our support by standing up for them in return.”

Springsteen and Stewart have long given their time to the annual event over the years, alongside performers like Tony Bennett, Jimmy Car, Eric Church, Stephen Colbert, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, Whoopi Goldberg, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jerry Seinfeld, Ray Romano and Robin Williams.

The Stand Up for Heroes event kicks off New York Comedy Festival, the country’s largest comedy festival, which runs from Nov. 4-10.Colbert, Bill Maher, Kevin Smith, Nicole Byer and Noah will headline this year’s festival.

