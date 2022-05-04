AUSTIN (KXAN) — Broadway fans in Austin will have plenty of shows to choose from next season. The Texas Performing Arts announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

Chicago: Nov. 1-6, 2022

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Dec. 6-11, 2022

Pretty Woman: The Musical: Jan. 17-22, 2023

Disney’s Aladdin: Feb. 14-19, 2023

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations: March 28-April 2, 2023

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical: April 21-22, 2023

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird: May 9-14, 2023

Hairspray: June 13-18, 2023

All shows will be at the Bass Concert Hall on Robert Dedman Drive.

Season subscribers have until June 1 to renew their seats for the 2022-2023 Season. Shows for individual show ticket sales will be announced later.

You can visit Broadway in Austin online for ticket information or call 800-731-SHOW (7469), from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more are also available by calling 877-275-3804 or emailing.

If you don’t have a season subscription, you can sign up for the waiting list to get notified once new subscriptions become available.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is currently running at Bass Concert Hall. It will be there through May 8, followed by Mean Girls on August 2-7.