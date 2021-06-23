Britney Spears details ‘abusive’ conservatorship in court testimony: ‘They should be in jail’

FILE – Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 22, 2019. When Spears speaks to a judge at her own request on Wednesday, June. 23, 2021, she’ll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money by her father. Spears has said the conservatorship saved her from collapse and exploitation. But she has sought more control over how it operates, and says she wants her father out. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(KXAN) — On Wednesday, pop star Britney Spears, 39, addressed a Los Angeles court for the first time since the conservatorship over her estate began in 2008: detailing what she calls “abusive” control over her life and body.

In a virtual appearance, Spears told the court that while she’s presented a pleasant image of her life to the world, she lives under Draconian rule at the hands of her father, Jamie Spears, and her management.

“I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed,” Spears said Wednesday, according to the Independent.

Spears told the court that she hasn’t wanted to speak to the court because the last time she spoke to a judge she didn’t feel like she was heard. “The last time I spoke to you… made me feel like I was dead. I am telling you again because I am not lying…”

The singer and mother of two boys — Sean and Jayden — also detailed her personal heartbreak over not being able to get married and have a family because of the conservatorship.

Spears explained that her normal life includes forced therapy three times a week and only a $2,000 weekly allowance out of the multi-millions she’s earned.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears said, according to the Indepent. “I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children.”

Spears told the court in no uncertain terms that she wants to sue her family, saying “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management… they should be in jail.”

Over the past few years, social media users have made calls to “#FreeBritney,” after the singer’s posts on Instagram hinted that her life may not be as it appeared. With the Wednesday testimony, Spears has now officially requested the end of the conservatorship.

“I haven’t done anything in the world to deserve this treatment. It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to do,” Spears said. “… I just want my life back. It’s enough.”