Bringing live music to your doorstep: Texas-based production company works to help the show go on

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While central Texans are all going a little stir-crazy cooped up inside, a Texas-based production company is working to bring live entertainment to your door step.

They’re blocked by essential travel orders, but once restrictions are lifted the company says it’s ready to roll.

“Everyone in the entertainment industry is out of work right now,” said Jim Salamenta, Periscope Music Group. “Unless you’re doing a virtual event, which is usually an A-list artist. Our artist aren’t getting paid to play gigs right now.”

Jim Salamenta is working to get them back on their feet. He works for Periscope Music Group, they came up with the ‘Separately Together’ concept.

Separately Together came out when COVID-19 first hit.

Separately Together originally started helping artist perform virtually, then the organization brainstormed about how to bring the live experience back. Prior to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the group was able to set up a live concert in Pflugerville.

“On Thursdays and Fridays, I’m usually at Highland. Saturday, I’m performing at a wedding,” said Victor Gutierrez, Local DJ known as DJ Trey. “I’ve already has this gear to be able to do mobile entertaining.”

Salamenta hosted the first event in the Creekside neighborhood in Pflugerville back in March. Victor Gutierrez played music from the back of his truck with stage lights and sound equipment.

Separately Together Performance, Pflugerville.

“It was a stimulus for everybody. Mom, dad, grandma, grandpa and the kids,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says it was a way for people’s mental health and positivity to stay afloat during this time.

He says people were dancing in their driveways, and neighbors who barely knew each other were talking to each other.

Since that performance, there’s been a long-list of musicians and entertaining wanting to perform, and neighborhood associations with open streets. The Periscope Music Group is just waiting to get the green light.

“If you can entertain a neighborhood, and it’s something that neighborhood wants, then we’re here to put money in your pocket,” said Salamenta.

Salamenta says the ‘Separately Together’ concept has the ability to grow long after the Conoravirus pandemic ends.

