Bon Jovi to perform at Austin’s Moody Center in April

FILE – Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God’s Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach. An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday, Oct. 30 concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bon Jovi has been added to the list of high-profile artists set to perform at the Moody Center when it officially opens in April.

The band announced the “Bon Jovi 2022 Tour” on social media Friday, complete with 15 tour dates including Austin. They’re scheduled for the Moody Center on April 23 and will be the second artist ever to perform in the venue after John Mayer on April 20 and 21.

The venue announced earlier this week it had already surpassed $15 million in ticket sales before opening. The 15,000-seat arena is hosting a two-night grand opening celebration April 29 and 30, with performances from George Strait, Willie Nelson and the Randy Rogers Band.

Tickets for Bon Jovi at the Moody Center go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

A disclaimer on the Moody Center website states if you buy a ticket to the show, unless prohibited by law, you agree to follow any COVID-19 safety measures in place at the time of the event. Those measures may include but not be limited to wearing masks and providing proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID-19 test.

Bon Jovi is also headed to two other Texas cities, Houston and Dallas, after the Austin tour date.