AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Austin radio personality-turned-TV star and New York Times best-selling author can add another achievement to his long list of accolades, this one from his home state’s flagship university.

The University of Arkansas will give Bobby Bones, born Bobby Estell, an honorary doctorate during its commencement ceremony May 14 at Bud Walton Arena.

Bones grew up in Mountain Pine, Arkansas, a small town northwest of Hot Springs along the Ouachita River. His rise to fame through radio, television and music benefitted not just the University of Arkansas, but the state as a whole. He buys shoes and uniforms for Mountain Pine’s school sports programs, sponsors scholarships and is a benefactor of The Razorback Foundation.

Bones worked at KISS-FM in Austin where his nationally-syndicated radio show, “The Bobby Bones Show,” grew to prominence. The show is heard on 185 stations nationwide, and he now runs the show out of Nashville as the nation’s No. 1 show on country music radio. He’s been named the American County Music National On-Air Personality of the Year four times.

He’s also the youngest person to ever be inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame and broke into the television industry as a mentor on “American Idol,” won Season 27 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and had a National Geographic adventure show, “Breaking Bobby Bones.”

He’s also a two-time New York Times best-selling author with books, “Fail Until You Don’t,” and, “I’m Not Lonely If You’re Reading This Book.”

He’ll host the iHeartCountry Festival at the Moody Center on May 7.