Bobby Bones to host 2022 iHeartCountry Festival at Austin’s Moody Center

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 30: Amy Brown and Bobby Bones speak onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Editorial Use Only. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Country music stars are coming to Austin in May for the iHeartCountry Music Festival.

Bobby Bones, who worked at KISS-FM in Austin before hosting country music’s top-rated nationally-syndicated radio show out of Nashville, will host the show on May 7 at the Moody Center.

The festival, in its ninth year, will feature Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and many more acts for its first time at the Moody Center.

Tickets for the show go on sale at noon Feb. 4 to the general public. For Capital One cardholders, there’s a presale that runs from 10 a.m. Feb. 1 to 10 a.m. Feb. 3.

The festival was held last year in October at the Frank Erwin Center.