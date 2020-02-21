Blake Shelton will play at iHeartCountry Festival at Frank Erwin Center

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Blake Shelton performs live on stage at iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Blake Shelton at iHeartRadio Theater on December 12, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeart)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Country music star Blake Shelton will join the lineup for this year’s iHeartCountry Festival at the Frank Erwin Center in May.

The festival announced Friday he will perform, along with previously-announced stars Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Chase Rice, Hot Country Knights and more. On-air personality Bobby Bones will host the main stage.

“It’s always a good time playing to Texas crowds and I’m looking forward to an evening of country music and maybe a little vodka to add to the party,” Shelton said in a news release.

Tickets are still available to the May 2 event. The least expensive tickets are $100 and those on the floor nearest to the stage are $450, not including ticket fees. The festival will also be livestreamed on livexlive.com, as well as broadcast on iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations and at iHeartRadio.com.

Shelton has starred for 17 seasons on “The Voice,” which airs on KXAN, and has been the winning coach six times. The next season premieres on Feb. 24.