Black Pumas singer shares news of GRAMMY nominations with his grandma in video

Black Pumas singer Eric Burton shared the news of the group’s GRAMMY nominations in a video posted to social media Tuesday. (Photo: Black Pumas Instagram)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin-based band is finding themselves with not one, but three GRAMMY nominations this year.

Black Pumas, made up of singer Eric Burton and guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada, is nominated for Record of the Year for the song “Colors”.

The record is going up against others like Beyoncé’s “Black Parade,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now”.

On top of that, the group is nominated for Album of the Year for its self-titled album and Best American Roots Performance.

Burton shared the news with his grandmother and family in a video posted to social media Tuesday.

“Wow!” his grandmother exclaimed upon hearing the group was nominated in three categories.

Another video of Quesada’s reaction was also uploaded, showing him holding his face in disbelief.

Last year, the group was nominated in the Best New Artist category, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will air on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. CT. Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” will be hosting.

You can view all the nominees online.