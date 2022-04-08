TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The dust is settling on the Tesla “Cyber Rodeo” party at the new Texas gigafactory.

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk opened the doors to the new factory in Del Valle Thursday to 15,000 of his closest friends. It was an invite-only event bringing together Tesla fans from all over the world. Here’s who we spotted among the crowd.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk gives remarks at Cyber Rodeo – the opening party for Travis County’s gigafactory (Viewer Photo)

Musk was the man of the hour. He rolled in with a Tesla of course, rocking a cowboy hat, sunglasses and “Cyber Rodeo” swag. He even wore a “Don’t Mess with Tesla” belt buckle.

Tesla Bot

The robot project tentatively named “Tesla Bot” was on display for fans to get a look at. The expansion project is poised to be “capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring,” according to Tesla’s website. Musk told the crowd production could start as early as next year. “Tesla has yet to reveal a working prototype of the robot, however, and it’s unclear how sophisticated Optimus is at this stage,” CBNC reports.

Bevo

The University of Texas at Austin’s live mascot represented the Forty Acres. Several fans took to Twitter in excitement to see the beloved longhorn.

Some Longhorns were also there. Texas football tweeting out a photo of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and strong-side defensive end Barryn Sorrell.

Gary Clark Jr.

Singer, guitarist and Austin local Gary Clark Jr. took the stage to entertain guests. The performance perfectly lit by a Texas sunset.

Harrison Ford

Actor Harrison Ford was spotted mingling at the event.

Del Valle ISD

Officials from Del Valle Independent School District were a big part of the planning process since the new factory is in their area. The district told KXAN they got a limited number of tickets for staff. Educators were released early enough to avoid traffic problems.

“We look forward to watching the Tesla partnership continue to grow after tonight’s Giga Texas grand opening,” said Del Valle ISD in a twitter post. “Our CTE programs are already the best around and this new addition only strengthens the innovative learning available to our students.”