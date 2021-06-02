BEER! Anheuser-Busch offering free brew to Americans if U.S. reaches vaccination goal

(KXAN) — Pop a top for getting the shot!

Alcoholic beverage giant Anheuser-Busch is teaming up with the White House to achieve President Biden’s goal of having 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4 — and say it’ll give Americans free beer when the goal is hit.

The company’s “Let’s Grab A Beer” initiative hopes to encourage more adults get vaccinated, as numbers show vaccinations are declining.

The giveaway will begin the day 70% of adults get partially vaccinated and the offer will end a week later. U.S. residents ages 21 and older will receive a $5 virtual debit card good for one Anheuser Busch product, including beer, seltzer and non-alcoholic beverages.

“… Now that we are at this pivotal moment where people are excited to be together again, it only makes sense that we would unite our full portfolio and take this action to encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Marcel Marcondes, Anheuser-Busch CMO. “There’s never been a better time to be able to say, ‘let’s grab a beer.'”

But how likely is it the White House will hit its goal?

The New York Times reports most recent increases in vaccinations for underage 12-15 year-olds, who recently became eligible for the shots.