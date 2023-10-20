AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bad Bunny is taking his new album on tour early next year, with two shows slated for Austin’s Moody Center.

The reggaeton artist announced his “Most Wanted” 2024 tour on Thursday, with 47 shows planned across the U.S. He’ll be playing in Austin on April 26 and 27 — Friday and Saturday — followed by shows in Houston and Dallas.

Bad Bunny was named Artist of the Year in 2022 by various platforms including Billboard and Apple Music, and he made history by becoming the first Latin American and non-English-language act to win VMA Artist of the Year the same year. He was also named Spotify’s most streamed artist in the world three years in a row, from 2020-2022.

Last week, Bad Bunny released his new album “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” which became the most-streamed album on Spotify in a single day this year so far with already more than 900 million streams, according to Live Nation.

Last time the Puerto Rican artist visited Texas was on his 2022 tour. The Moody Center shows this spring will be his first Austin performances.

Fans are asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale and can do so until Sunday, Oct. 22 online.