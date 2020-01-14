Baby Yoda’s coming to Build-A-Bear

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pretty soon you will be able to assemble and take home your very own stuffed toy of the Internet’s favorite intergalactic green baby.

On Tuesday at an Orlando conference, Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John unveiled the stuffed breakout star of Disney+’s “Star Wars” spin-off “The Mandalorian.”

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined,” John said. “We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda.”

According to Business Insider, John said at the conference that while Build-A-Bear’s audience has traditionally been children, nearly half of its sales are now items targeted for tweens, teens and adults.

The stuffed Baby Yoda toys will be available in the next couple of months, Build-A-Bear says.