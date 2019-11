AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin holiday tradition is in the running for the top public light display in the country!

Austin’s Trail of Lights has been nominated for the 2019 USA Today Best Public Holiday Light Displays contest. The city will be in the running against Christmas displays in Chicago, Alaska and Washington, D.C.

You can vote online for the favorite and Dec. 2 is the deadline.

KXAN is a proud sponsor of Trail of Lights, which runs from Dec. 10 to 23.