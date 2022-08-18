AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Netflix romance flick is now streaming and it’s starring Austin.

Look Both Ways follows University of Texas graduate Natalie who is facing two life paths after taking a pregnancy test. In one, she’s pregnant and stays in Austin, Texas to be a mother. In the other, the test is negative and she pursues her dream of moving to Los Angeles to become an animator, according to the show’s description.

The unique plot feels like reality with many people either moving to California from Texas or the opposite.

The movie was actually filmed in both Austin, Texas and in Los Angeles just like the storyline. Look Both Ways stars Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) and Texas’ Luke Wilson.

Viewers will recognize parts of Austin throughout the film, according to streaming website Decider. South by Southwest Festival, The Continental Club, Stubb’s Bar-B-Q and James D. Pfluger Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge all make an appearance.

You’ll have to watch to figure out whether Natalie stays in Texas’ capital city or leaves to California.