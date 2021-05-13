Austin returning: Words of encouragement and reflection for the Live Music Capital of the World

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As vaccinations go up and COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop, Central Texas is getting closer to a return to normalcy.

KXAN Morning Anchor Tom Miller teamed up with Photographer Richie Bowes to offer words of encouragement and reflection.

“Can you hear it?

Softly, slowly, Austin is tuning its strings, preparing to return to the stage once again.

We might be a bit out of practice, a little out of tune. We haven’t performed together in more than a year, but we still remember our notes.

In this season away, we learned new songs — songs of solitude, songs of sorrow, but also songs of hope.

When the stage went dark, the time away changed us.

We lost a lot — connections, celebrations and for far too many, loved ones.

But we never lost faith that the curtain would rise, and we’d step into the light again.

Now, the encore.

We could always hit the high notes, but now our bass is deeper, rooted in community and played with a new appreciation for all we previously took for granted.“