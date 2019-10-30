Austin paranormal investigating team explain how they track local spirits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you believe in life after life?

Just in time for Halloween, KXAN spoke with two Austin-area paranormal investigators about their work, their process and of course, ghosts (although they tend to shy away from that word).

Robert Ansley of Austin Paranormal Research is a retired Austin Police Department and Round Rock Police Department investigator — now his work focuses on different types of investigation. Ansley says his work began out of a personal reason.

He says he and his son were fans of “ghost hunting” shows, so he began Austin Paranormal because he “wanted something to bring him back to Austin. I knew he liked and was interested in it.”

One of Ansley’s first investigations took him to an abandoned lake house on Lake Travis.

(Courtesy of Robert Ansley)

“It called to me,” Ansley says.

So he and his son went in to check out the haunts.

“We lasted 17 minutes,” he recalled, laughing.

But the fright didn’t stop him from returning. Over a period of three years, Ansley returned to the abandoned lake house, ordinarily alone at 3 a.m.

When asked if he was ever scared doing this, Ansley says that he didn’t think of it as any different than late-night investigations he’d done during police work. This work, he says, helped him gain deeper and deeper insight into the world of spirits.

Robert and Elizabeth checking out sounds recorded at KXAN’s newsroom (KXAN/Russell Falcon)

Meanwhile, his soon-to-be partner, Elizabeth Lloyd, came to the U.S. from Scotland. She says the paranormal isn’t anything off-the-wall to kids there, saying, “We’re brought up to believe in that. It’s normal.”

Lloyd says she came to the U.S. to become a ghost hunter. After living in Los Angeles, she moved into the Capital City and reached out to Robert. According to both Robert and Elizabeth, they were fast friends and colleagues. Elizabeth even received approval from a spirit, they say — according to the pair, a spirit uttered her name on their first outing.

We’ve got spirit, yes we do!

In an interview with KXAN, Robert and Elizabeth explained some surprising details about the world of the dead.

According to Robert, “There’s never just one.”

He says that the spirits occupying any space are never alone, but in packs with a hierarchy. Robert says that the spirit world is far more structured than humans would expect.

“There’s always a boss,” he says of ghost groups. “But they work together and know each other. Teams. They can work on certain tasks.”

Those tasks, Robert says, can range from ordinary mischief to something more malicious. He says he’s recorded spirits chatting back and forth before about whether or not to attack him or his equipment.

According to the pair, spirits can always see us but choose whether or not they want their presence to be known.

But what about the not-so-friendly ghosts?

When asked about whether demons exist and if so, what they are, the pair explained:

“I believe it started as a human at one point,” says Elizabeth. “And that’s what I want to figure out…what are they?”

Robert, meanwhile, says, “You can’t really tell the difference between a demon and a poltergeist, or any other spirit. But demons lie. They can pretend to be your dead relative to trick you.”

He says that some of the spirits he’s talked to are “curious about bodily functions,” and that they don’t really understand using the bathroom. “Which leads me to believe that they’ve either never been human or they’ve been dead so long that they forgot.”

He says that in his experience, evil spirits will present themselves in certain ways, almost like holograms, to scare someone away.

But Elizabeth says you don’t generally have to worry about these entities, saying: “If you’re in a bad place [mentally, emotionally] you might be more able to be influenced.”

According to the investigators, you’re probably not imagining that uneasy feeling you can sometimes get in certain spaces.

“It’s a heavy feeling, in the chest or the head,” Elizabeth says.

The pair say their work and research has helped them be able to know pretty quickly, even without the use of their various tools, to know if a place is haunted.

Surprisingly, Robert says that spirits aren’t limited to one specific place, saying that one particular entity took a liking to him and follows him around. “Adam,” he says.

Robert says one of his most notable spirit encounters involves a Bee Gee.

“[It] claimed to be Andy Gibb,” Robert recalls.

After all, one of the Bee Gees’ biggest hits is “Stayin’ Alive.”

Investigating 101

The team of Austin Paranormal Research use a variety of tools to detect and communicate with their subjects. Here are just a few.

The Mirror Test

According to Austin Paranormal, staring into a mirror while in a dimly lit room can help you see what’s in the room with you. According to the Austin Paranormal Research website, “Any number of strange faces, objects, and creatures will appear after concentrating for some time on the mirror.”

Robert says he uses different angles and different cameras to assess presences reflected in mirrors.

“The mirror is a window into the spirit world that has shown me the strangest images I have ever seen!” Robert says on the website. “Not only is it a window, but on a couple of occasions I filmed spirits coming out of the mirror into the room.”

EMF meter

One of Robert and Elizabeth’s EMF meters (KXAN/Russell Falcon)

Electromagnetic field meters are a standard tool in paranormal investigation, despite being typically used for finding problems with electrical wiring and power lines.

EMF meters are thought to help investigators see shifts and strength of magnetic fields in certain places. High readings are thought to indicate presences.

EVPs

Electronic Voice Phenomenon — or EVP — is the process of recording with any device to try to single out the sound of any activity that may be happening in a room.

Elizabeth and Robert say that the work is very particular and takes some learning, even likening it to reading a police scanner codes.

Robert says that you can use any device — including your mobile phone — to pick up these sounds but that quality recordings and the ability to filter out background noise heavily factors into whether or not you’ll be able to make out any sounds.

As true professional paranormal investigators, Robert and Elizabeth have high quality recording equipment. Naturally, we couldn’t resist asking them to do a recording in our studio.

While Elizabeth and Robert said they might not be able to pick up any sounds — apparently technology interferes — as it turned out…they did.

You be the judge, here’s Austin Paranormal’s recording from the KXAN newsroom below.

Robert says that on this audio (which he slows down to help decode), two voices can be heard talking.

Robert says he hears one spirit whisper “Does he see anyone? Does he see anyone?”

The other reportedly answers, “I don’t know.”

Wooooooooooooooo!

Keep Austin….haunted?

Even though they say they would eventually like to move out across the U.S., Robert and Elizabeth said that the paranormal activity in Austin is so busy that they don’t really ever have to venture too far.

Several 6th Street bars are rumored to be haunted, as is — famously — The Driskill hotel on Brazos Street.

Whether or not you believe in ghosts, spirits, spectres and apparitions, Austin is home to plenty that could change your mind, Robert says.

“There’s too much here in Austin to go somewhere else,” he says.

To find out more about Robert and Elizabeth’s work, visit their website Austin Paranormal Research. You can also watch and listen to their EVP recordings on the Austin Paranormal Research YouTube page here.