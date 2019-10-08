Austin musician auditions on ‘The Voice,’ chooses Blake Shelton as his coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin-based artist will have a shot at making it big on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Musician Ricky Duran auditioned on Monday’s episode, where he sang Leon Bridges’ “River” — and earned a four-chair turn from all the show’s judges.

Duran ultimately chose Blake Shelton as his “Voice” coach.

“It was just so surreal to see myself on television, you know?” said Duran at a Sixth Street watch party held Monday night. “All my friends were here with me. It was just an amazing experience.”

Duran’s choice of Shelton aligns him with the show’s all-time champion: Shelton has coached six past winners.