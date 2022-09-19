AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Instagram model claims she had an affair with singer Adam Levine.



University of Texas at Austin graduate Sumner Stroh, 23, posted a video on her social media Monday claiming to have had a relationship with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 front man.



“I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria Secret model,” Stroh said in the video, which has been viewed more than 3.5 million times.

Stroh went to high school in New Braunfels before studying at UT, according to her social media pages.

Stroh shared screenshots of alleged conversations she had with Levine during the yearlong relationship. The UT grad also claims the former “The Voice” coach wanted to name his newborn after her.



Levine married model Behati Prinsloo in 2014. They have two children together, with another on the way.

Stroh did not specify the timeline of the alleged affair. Levine and Prinsloo have not commented on the allegations.