AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Film Society is hosting special screenings of “Dear Mr. Brody” at the organization’s cinema in central Austin beginning Friday night.

The film is about a 21-year-old millionaire, Michael Brody, Jr., who in 1970 decided to give away $25 million to anyone in need. This jumpstarted a whirlwind of events.

Brody and his wife, Renee, were sent personal letters from people across the country asking for money. Fifty years later, boxes filled with those letters were found unopened.

You can watch the trailer below.

The first special screening takes place Friday at 7 p.m., but there will be other screenings each day at the AFS cinema through April 7.

On Friday night, there will be panel discussion after the screening with director/producer Keith Maitland, producer Melissa Glassman and cinematographer/producer Sarah Wilson.

Additionally, Maitland will introduce the Saturday and Sunday shows.

You can get tickets for “Dear Mr. Brody” on the AFS website.

The Austin Film Society reopened its cinema doors to patrons in July 2021 after being shuttered due to the pandemic.